During the September ending quarter (Q2FY24), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought around $2.4 billion worth of equities from the secondary market. Here are the four charts depicting trends in shareholding by FPIs

Except for promoters, FPIs have the highest shareholding in the BSE 200 companies

While FPIs hold substantial stake in Indian equities, their share has reduced over time

Except few sectors such as building products, agrochemicals and diversified financial, portion of FPIs investments are different compared to overall institutional holdings in BSE 200 companies

Adani group companies and others such as IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank witnessed sharp changes in FPI holdings

