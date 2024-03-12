The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has recently released a report titled ‘Mutual Growth’, in collaboration with CRISIL. The report underscores the rising participation of women in the mutual fund industry in terms of number of folios and assets under management (AUM).

Here are four charts illustrating the evolving profile of women investors in mutual funds

The rate of growth of women’s share in overall AUMs has been notably more pronounced in B30 cities compared to T30 between March 2017 and December 2023. During this period, the proportion of women-held assets in B30 cities has risen from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, while in T-30 cities, it has only increased from 15 per cent to 19 per cent.

In B30 and T30 cities, 17 per cent of women investors are investing through regular SIPs for more than five years, whereas just 3 to 5 percent are investing in direct plans in these areas.

The proportion of women investors across all age demographics (excluding the 18-24 age group) has surpassed compared to that of the overall investor base.

As of December 2023, the aggregate count of registered women mutual fund distributors is approaching the 42,000 mark, with nearly 21,000 actively engaged in the field. These active women distributors oversee AUM totalling close to ₹1.7-lakh crore.

