Mutual Funds

Day Trading Guide For January-27

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Jan 26, 2022

₹1490 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1430

1505

1520

Strong resistance ahead. Make use of rallies to go short at 1500 with a stop-loss at 1525.

₹1722 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1700

1645

1760

1790

In a strong downtrend. Go short with a stop-loss at 1725 only if the stock breaks below 1700

₹214 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

207

216

218

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 216. Keep the stop-loss at 219

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

160

168

171

Outlook is unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.

₹2368 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2300

2410

2450

Corrective rally possible. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 2340

₹513 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

507

506

520

528

Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock reverses lower from 520. Stop-loss can be kept at 523

₹3765 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3700

3665

3805

3850

Downtrend is intact. Go short now and accumulate on rallies at 3795. Keep the stop-loss at 3820

17263 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17185

17000

17450

17600

On a corrective rally. Go short with a stop-loss at 17245 only if the contract breaks below 17185

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 26, 2022

