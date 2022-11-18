Outside sectoral and thematic funds, India’s small-cap funds are the worst performing year to date. Based on the category average, this set of funds, quite popular among investors for delivering high returns, has hardly moved since the beginning of this year. With stock markets at all-time highs again, will small cap funds play catch up ? That’s the question in investors’ mind. Here are 5 charts to give you a perspective

Known for strong rebounds

Going by trends in the last decade, years such as 2013 and 2018-19, in which smallcaps were beaten down, were followed by years of outsized returns. Considering that small-caps have corrected in 2022, it may be a good time to utilise this fall and start building one’s small-cap portfolio.