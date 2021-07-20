Nippon India MF to launch Flexi cap fund

Nippon Life India Asset Management will launch a Flexi Cap fund — an open-ended dynamic equity scheme looking to capture the opportunities across market capitalisation.

The new fund offer (NFO) will open on July 26 and closes on August 9.

The fund seeks to create long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio across large, mid, and small cap segments based on market view and relative attractiveness.

It will be benchmarked to the Nifty 500 TRI. The minimum investment required is ₹500.

Allocations

The fund will capitalise on relative stability of large caps through reasonable allocations to established leaders along with optimal mix of the growth opportunities offered by the mid and small cap segment, said the fund house.

Saugata Chatterjee, co-Chief Business Officer, Nippon India Mutual Fund said flexi cap is one of the largest categories in the equity space with AUM of ₹1.76 lakh crore as of June-end.

Manish Gunwani, CIO (Equity Investments), Nippon India Mutual Fund, said the current market condition creates an opportunity for investment in flexi cap funds as it can dynamically adapt to varied market scenarios and outperform across market cycles.

The global economy is expected to grow faster than estimated, capex cycle is picking up with lower interest rates and liquidity support and earnings are also likely to improve as growth momentum picks up, he said.