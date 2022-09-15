How the inflation shock in the US can impact your stock returns

The latest US inflation data surprised market participants as it was pegged at 8.3 per cent YoY against consensus expectations of 8.1 per cent. Released on Tuesday, the overall inflation for August was barely impacted by the softer energy prices, making it an even bigger negative surprise.

As the inflation was driven by a rise in food and housing prices, the investor focus now turns to the US Federal Bank meeting scheduled on September 21, which is likely to increase the interest rate by 75-100 basis points.

Meanwhile, US 2-year government bond yield is already trading at a YTM (yield to maturity) of around 3.8 per cent from 3.57 per cent on September 12.

At the beginning of the year, the 2-year bond yielded 0.78 per cent. The YTM will further react to the anticipated rate hike (on September 21), and more importantly, to the committee’s commentary on future rate hike trajectory, in the short-term.

Impact on Indian investor

According to many experts, why do Indian investors worry about inflation in the faraway US that has remained a domestic-driven economy?

The answer to this lies in the three-letter acronym ERP—Equity Risk Premium. Equity investors, Indian or US, will have to consider the equity risk premiums and their impact on valuation and stock prices. This analysis does not factor in the earnings trajectory but only focuses on the risk differential between the two primary asset classes (risk-free and risky class).

Firstly, breaking down the model mechanics, when the risk-free rate increases (with government bonds as proxies), the premium attached to the equity asset class (equity risk premiums) will increase.

One direct application is the CAPM model (capital asset pricing model), which shows a higher discount rate for the equity class. With a higher discount rate, any equity security will now face a higher hurdle rate over which returns are discounted (proportionate to risk), leaving a lower net present value. This implies a lower target price or a lower valuation multiple.

One can also approach it from a normal investing perspective. On the one hand, investors have a risk-free asset, either US Treasuries or Indian government bonds, priced to yield 3.8 or 6.68 per cent in respective markets for a 2-year bond. The higher risk-free returns in the US or Indian government bonds offer a competitive investment option to equities, unrestricted by national borders.

Equity risk in Indian or US stocks will be increasingly hard to justify, especially when one considers the multitude of additional risks to equities; business risk, operational risk, market risk and interest risk, to name a few.

The low yield in developed market bonds was the primary reason for the deluge in international equity asset class post-2008 crisis, which is no longer a viable reason backing investor behaviour.

With inflation still hot, relief not in sight and softening by central banks (Indian or US), not in the audible range, the lure of risk-free returns to investors will continue to get stronger. This will be at the cost of demand for risky assets starting from equities.

Simply put, the same company with the exact earnings growth expectations will get a lower valuation today versus last month or last year due to the higher equity risk premium. While institutional investors will be building sophisticated valuation models and factoring for this, retail investors must also take cognizance of this in their equity decisions.