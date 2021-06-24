Listing gains boost valuation for Shyam Metalics and Energy

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Shyam Metalics and Energy (SME), an integrated metal producing company, listed at about ₹367 — a gain of nearly 20 per cent compared to its issue price. The stock is currently trading with a gain of around 25 per cent.
This has driven up the valuation of the firm. At the issue price of ₹306 itself, SME was valued at 11.8 times its annualised FY21 earnings which was not cheap enough considering that standalone operations of Tata Steel (primarily India-based operations) and JSPL are valued at around 9-10 times, and about 5-6 times respectively. Given SME’s business is almost entirely based out of India and more than 50 per cent of its products overlap with the major steel players, these are considered to be comparable in terms of valuation. With listing gains, the valuation of SME has now moved up to almost 15 times.
Given higher valuations versus well established peers, investors who got allotment can book profits at the current level.
SME has three manufacturing plants having capacities across steel value chain constituting pellet (2.4 mtpa), sponge iron (1.38 mtpa), billet (0.9 mtpa), finished products (0.8 mtpa) and ferro alloys (0.2 mtpa).
In 9MFY21, about 51.4 per cent of revenues were from steel (including billets), 21.8 per cent from pellets, 15.5 per cent from ferro alloys and about 11 per cent from sponge iron. Being a well-diversified entity helps the company to have flexibility to sell as intermediaries as well as use them for captive consumption for finished value-added products like TMT, Wire Rods etc.
Growth drivers for the company look decent with the government’s push on infrastructure and company’s focus to double the TMT bars’ capacity by FY25.
While the company’s fundamentals look good, there is lack of clarity on how earnings will fare across the length of a volatile commodity cycle. Since the company is valued higher than some of the established steel players, investors who have been allotted shares can exit for now.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...