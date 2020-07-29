Maruti Suzuki Q1: Some cheer amid the gloom

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Maruti’s first quarter results have been a washout with the company recording a loss of ₹249 crore. But there are few trends worth noting.
One, as against the domestic wholesale volumes (sale to dealers) of about 67,000 units recorded in the April–June period, Maruti saw retail volumes (sale to customers) of 1,19,000 units, indicating good pick-up in end demand. Enquiries and bookings are at 85-90 per cent of the pre-Covid levels currently and 80-90 per cent of the dealerships are open.
Two, the trend of customer down trading to smaller cars due to factors such as pay-cuts work in favour of the company which is the market leader in small cars. About two-thirds of the current enquires are for small cars, says Maruti. In the recent past, this number was lower — only half the enquiries came for small cars. Besides, about 40 per cent of Maruti’s demand comes from rural India and this could work in its favour too. Variants such as the new S-Cross petrol — slated for launch in the first week of August — hold promise. Maruti has also taken steps to ease borrowing for potential buyers by tying up with entities such as Mahindra Finance, IndusInd Bank and Karur Vysya Bank, providing them with attractive financing options.
While these factors are a silver lining, the company is not in a position to judge if the higher retail demand was only the pent-up demand due to production/ dealership shutdowns in the early part of the June quarter or if the trend will continue. The July vehicle sales numbers which will be out on August 1 might throw some light on this.
Local lockdowns and shortage of manpower continue to impose curbs on production both at the company’s plants as well as that of the suppliers’ and these will remain a wild card in the next few months. To tide over such uncertainties, inventory management and associated costs will play a key role in the near to medium term. The company had 25 days of inventory as of end June.
In what is otherwise going to be a tough year for the auto sector, only concrete signs of a comeback in demand can provide upside for the stock. The Maruti Suzuki stock has already zoomed about 54 per cent from the one-year low it touched in early April this year. It now trades at over 30 times its trailing earnings.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...