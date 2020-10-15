Mindtree Q2 result: Cost control helps company post healthy earnings

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
The revival in demand for IT services in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 seems to be coming from two industries — financial services and retail (including consumer packaged goods). To an extent, even manufacturing clients contributed to revival in demand for IT services from Indian companies.
This trend, along with some deft cost control, helped Mindtree post good quarterly earnings in the September 2020 quarter.
Mindtree’s consolidated net profit came in at ₹253.7 crore, up 19.1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The rise in profits was helped by continued tight control on costs. Employee costs fell 1.2 per cent QoQ,while there was a near 12 per cent fall in other expenses.
The company’s consolidated revenues rose only 1 per cent sequentially to ₹1,926 crore as revenues from communications, media and technology segments remained muted. In dollar terms, Mindtree’s revenues were up 3.1 per cent at $261 million.
The impact of the cost control during the quarter can be seen in the company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin rising 160 basis points QoQ to 16.7 per cent. The rise in margin was also helped by a fall in attrition to 13.8 per cent during the quarter compared to 16.6 per cent in Q1. The rise in employee utilisation to 78.8 per cent (vs 75.5 per cent QoQ) also helped shore up the company’s margins.
The total contract value of deals signed during the quarter were at $303 million (in addition to the $391 million in the previous quarter). This should help the company report decent revenue growth over the next few quarters.
Mindtree added eight new clients during the quarter. However, its active clients number has dipped to 283 in Q2, compared to 292 in Q1.
Mindtree’s revenues from its mainstay industry group — communications, media and technology — witnessed tepid revenue growth in Q2. This industry group makes up for nearly 50 per cent of its revenues, but growth in dollar terms QoQ was only 0.7 per cent.
Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), which saw tepid revenue growth in the previous quarter, managed to post revenue growth of 3.6 per cent in dollar terms in the quarter. The growth in revenues from this industry is the general trend across the IT services industry.
Another general trend that helped Mindtree post revenue growth in dollar terms was revival in IT spending in its retail, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing industry group. Revenues in this segment rose 7.6 per cent in dollar terms, helping cushion the impact of the downturn in travel and hospitality industry group. Although the travel and hospitality segment saw 5.6 per cent sequential revenue growth, its contribution to Mindtree’s revenues at about 8 per cent continues to remain half of the about 16 per cent seen in the March 2020 quarter. This segment has been the worst hit across the world due to the pandemic.
In terms of regional performance, continental Europe, UK and Ireland, and Asia-Pacific saw revenues in dollar terms rise about 3 per cent each, while North America (77.4 per cent of revenues) saw dollar revenues rise by just 1 per cent sequentially.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Removing joint holders in mutual fund accounts/folio can be done in specific situations, but adding joint ...
I am a 53-year-old home-maker. I made lump-sum investments in some equity funds in 2018 under the growth ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...