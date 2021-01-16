How to make a claim on your health insurance policy

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
I retired from a job with the Andhra Pradesh State government. I am entitled to government health insurance cover for myself and my spouse. Last year, due to inadequacy of government payment, I purchased a Care Health Insurance policy covering both of us. Can you explain the procedure for making a claim on the policy?
G RAGHAVA REDDY
Unlike in the past , the claim-filing process in health insurance is hassle-free these days.
If it is a planned hospitalisation, insurers require the insured to intimate them in advance (at least 48 to 72 hours before admission). In case of emergency hospitalisation, intimation should be done within 24 hours of admission. You can reach the insurance company on the toll-free number available on the company website or through email (for Care Insurance it is customerfirst@careinsurance.com).
If the insured is are getting treated in a non-network hospital, you will not be able to avail of cashless service and need to to get the expenses reimbursed.
In case of a reimbursement claim, keep all your documents safe. Post- discharge, you will have to submit the documents, including doctor prescriptions, original bills and receipts, copies of all diagnostic reports and discharge papers, to the insurance company. This has to be done immediately after your discharge ; most insurers give a 15–30-day window for document submission. You also need to submit the claim form that can be downloaded from the company website; (available under the ‘claims’ section) with all the required information such as the policy number, details of the hospital and particulars of the procedure given by the hospital.
You can submit these documents online as well. Most insurers, including Care Health Insurance, have provisions for online submission. For this, first register yourself on the website with your customer ID . Insurance companies also give the option of submitting the documents directly at their office or by post. Note that after submitting all the required documents, it may take 30-40 days for claims to be settled.
If you get treated in a network hospital, you can avail of the cashless claim. On admission, you approach the insurance/TPA desk at the hospital. You will have to show your ID card (given by the insurer at the time of issuance of the policy). After the verification, you will get the ‘pre-authorisation’ form (can also be downloaded from the insurer’s website).
You fill the personal details and submit the form. Other details will be filled by the insurance desk and will be sent to the insurance company. After the form is reviewed, the insurer will provide guarantee to payment of the bill amount, subject to the sum insured.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Given the events in Washington DC on January 6, this week’s quiz is all about buildings that house or housed ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...