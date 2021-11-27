Key lessons for homebuyers from RERA judgments

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
It has been over four years since the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or RERA has been active. There continues to be new questions raised on the different aspects of the Act. For instance, recently the Supreme Court confirmed the retroactive applicability of the Act to projects that were underway when the Act was passed in 2016.
As of November 2021, 70,848 projects have been registered and 78,793 complaints have been disposed, based on data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. These cases have helped to shed light on the nuances of the Act.
There are a few judgments that have strengthened the rights of homebuyers. One example is the one involving Emaar MGF on the channels available to a buyer for remedy. The verdict clarified that consumers have the option to approach RERA as well as Consumer Protection forum and not limit to just one.
Another case, involving Arkanade Realty, relates to buyers’ rights on parking. The developer had delivered the house but the parking space was being sold to others. The ruling confirmed the requirement under RERA that the developer is obligated to provide parking space to all buyers in a project and that the land cannot be sold to outsiders.
Buyers can also take comfort to note that they can get compensation not just for delays in hand-over but also for shortages in carpet area. In a case handled by the Maharahstra RERA authority, a buyer filed that there was a shortfall of 69 sq. ft. in the 806 sq. ft. carpet area promised. The builder was directed to reduce the cost of the flat for the shortfall in area.
The Maharashtra RERA has also made it mandatory that a society or similar legal entity should be formed by the developer after 51 percent of the flats have been booked. This is a shift from the earlier practice of forming one after the project receives completion certificate. The benefit of this decision is that home buyers can oversee the work and seek regular updates from the developer.
Besides private builders, RERA also applies to construction projects undertaken by the Government. So homebuyers in these projects can also take advantage of the redressal available for delays or other issues. Also, landowners will be liable as a builder if they take a share of revenue from the sale of the project and would be answerable to buyers.
Another important issue that was lingering related to precedence of RERA in situations when there are different Central and State government laws. In a case regarding the state of West Bengal, the Supreme Court noted that the State can legislate in spaces which are left out by RERA but in areas where there are overlaps, RERA has an over-riding effect over any conflicting State laws.
Also read: 'Real Estate Regulatory Authority can delegate its powers to hear complaints from homebuyers'
There were also instances where the result was not favorable to buyers. One such is the judgment by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on the question of whether home buyers can be included under the ambit of financial creditor when the builder files for insolvency. While the buyers had already received an order for payment through RERA, the forum ruled that relief cannot be provided under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to receive the amount awarded. On the question of whether redevelopment is covered, the Maharashtra RERA ruled in the negative. For these, the housing society members must approach a civil court.
Also, while a buyer can approach civil court and RERA, they cannot get double compensation. In a ruling, a plea for compensation and possession was dismissed because relief had already been granted by a civil court. The complainant was also charged INR 10,000, to cover the developer’s legal costs.
Lease transactions are also not in the purview of RERA as only allottees are covered and not lessees. In the case involving Lavasa’s project - which had been halted due to an order from the Ministry of Environment and Forests – the agreements were a 999-year lease and not of sale. The buyers were not deemed as allottees, but as lessees and hence cannot get relief for delays through RERA.
The question on whether a buyer can receive refund of their advance is still unclear. The Tamil Nadu RERA ruled that a buyer needs to approach the consumer forum for refund of the advance amount paid to book an apartment. However, the Maharashtra RERA ordered a refund when a buyer noted that there were discrepancies in the booking offer – such are regarding EMI payment terms. Given that the purview depends on the specific situation, buyers may keep their options open and approach both RERA and consumer forum for relief.
Also, data on follow-up to the verdict is a cause for concern – Karnataka RERA data from August 2021 showed that while 595 verdicts were delivered, only 14 cases had penalty amount paid. This is a mere ₹6.87 lakh paid out of ₹245.72 crore.
The author is an independent financial consultant
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...