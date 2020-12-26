Readers’ Feedback

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The introduction of Portfolio on Sundays has received an overwhelming response. We thank our readers for the appreciation and the useful suggestions.
The reincarnation of BL Portfolio on Sundays is looking in class form. It scores on content, quality of research, spread of topics and sharp personal finance focus. It’s the best Sunday investment for every learning investor.
––Shyam Sekhar, Chief Ideator and Founder, ithought Financial Consulting, an RIA and PMS firm
Market analysis, and mutual fund- and investment goals-related articles are good. Always liked reading BL and the Sunday edition is good for knowing what happened in the week and to plan (our finances) for future.
—Bhagvan
Glad to note that Business Line Portfolio is being published on Sundays. Without this paper, mornings have a bad taste.
—Pradeep K Mahapatra
The Sunday edition is highly informative and well-presented. My suggestions: In Take 500, you may print weekly returns in bold letters. You may please remove the companies which are quoting far below their face value and are on their deathbed. You may please add a few other good companies. On page 2, in the sectoral index movements, you may mention the top seven or 10 companies in each sector with the weekly closing price, weekly high, weekly low and percentage change in price during the week. Such data will be helpful for investors.
—PV Swaminathan
Our response: Thank you for your suggestions. We take the top 500 stocks by market capitalisation in Take 500 as it is a broad representation of the market. We will try to add stock movement of top companies on Page 2.
This is in the context of the article ‘Suits high-risk investors (on the IPO of Antony Waste Handling Cell)’ published on December 20. It had great insight and detailed information. Thanks.
––Saurabh Neema
This is in the context of the article ‘How dividend and buyback are taxed’ published on December 20. It was a very good piece. The two subjects — dividends and buybacks — have been addressed in detail without leaving anything in doubt. I request you to cover capital gains tax on tax-free bonds. Since the traded price, at any time, includes an accrued interest portion which is non-taxable, how does one arrive at the correct selling and buying prices? Just taking the actual sale price minus the actual buy price as capital gains may be too simplistic and incorrect.
––V Vijaykumar (Pune)
Our response: Thank you for your feedback. We shall cover this topic shortly in our De-Tax column.
The article ‘A cut above the rest’ published in BusinessLine on Decemeber 13 was a very valuable read for DIY investors. Debt-reduction capacity is a great tool to assess picks, especially during these uncertain times. Thanks.
––Yadu Moss
The refreshed version of the Portfolio edition is highly informative. In the context of the article ‘Go direct with MF Utilities’ published on December 13, does it have any app?
––Praveen Kantala
Our response: Thank you for your feedback. Yes, MF Utilities has a mobile application called goMF.
I have been reading BusinessLine for the past six months. It has been a very intensive educational experience for me. Please continue the De-Tax section. It’s very helpful. Keep up the good work.
––Anonymous reader (through our WhatsApp number for feedback)
