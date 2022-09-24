Should you go for Motilal Oswal’s RESEARCH 360 app?

Targeting Do It Yourself (DIY) investors, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has announced the launch of ‘RESEARCH 360’ – a financial market research and analysis app. This platform can help investors perform detailed fundamental and technical research.

What's hot about the app

RESEARCH 360 platform offers features such as tracking superstar investor portfolios of individuals, domestic institutions and foreign institutions. Its Techno-Funda scanners offer advantages to mature investors from 200-plus scans related to price, volume, fundamental, technical indicators, etc., in one menu. The app also provides other features such as SWOT analysis, scores for stocks on quality, valuation and technicals that can be useful for comparing stocks, F&O analytics, Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities research reports.

Under 'MO Advice' section, there are long-term and short-term trading ideas as well as 10 MO stock baskets, 10 IAP curated portfolios etc. Attempts to execute the given ideas prompt the user to go to the Motilal Oswal share trading app.

RESEARCH 360 app is available both on Google play store (rating of 4.1 out of 5) for Android devices and App store (4.5 out of 5) for Apple devices.

Our take

DIY investing trends have picked up pace. Platforms such as Tickertape, StockEdge, Markets Mojo, etc., have come up in a big way and are popular with the younger investing crowd. RESEARCH 360 app has been launched by a broker; many full service and discount brokers have such digital offerings.

The user interface of the app appears clean and there is a lot of white space, which gives relief to the eyes.

Currently the detailed research report services in the app are free of cost. However, in the coming months, the company may switch to the premium subscription model. Some of the paid plans of rival apps range between ₹100 and ₹500 plus taxes.

User/customer stickiness for such market research apps is an evolving subject. Short-term traders prefer advanced charting, while long-term investors want professional-level fundamental data and infographics. On the face of it, this is a good beginning for RESEARCH 360 app. But as trends change, it will be important for the app to keep up with the transformation. Presence of multimedia content is popular among a few rival apps and presence in that segment is an area that the app can work on for future.