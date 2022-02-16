Top reasons why two-wheeler insurance claims get rejected

The claim rejection could be myriad like for drunken driving, ownership, modifications in vehicle, policy renewal, false information, etc.

Rejection of motor insurance claims is the follow-on blow after the initial accident. The reasons for rejection can be myriad, some obvious and others hidden under the hood.

For instance, a claim can be rejected for failure to transfer the ownership of the vehicle. In the event of an accident or theft, it is important to notify the insurance company at the earliest. Though the actual time duration may vary from company to company, most insurers prefer claims to be notified within 24-48 hours. Delay in doing so may result in a rejection of the claim, as the insurance company may question the claim’s legitimacy.

Modifications in vehicle

Vehicle modifications are illegal in India. Despite this, many two-wheelers tend to modify their vehicles. Certain modifications can even affect the ride quality and safety of the riders. In such cases, insurance companies are most likely to reject claims.

Any vehicle registered as private should never be used for commercial use. In case of an accident f, the insurance firms have the right to reject the claims citing violation of the policy’s terms and conditions.

A user also must note some obvious conditions for getting the claim.

It is important to pay your renewal premium on time to keep it active. In case of failing to do so, the policy will lapse and loose coverage. The insurance company also has the right to reject the claim if the person does not possess a valid driving license or found drunken while driving. They Ialso have the right to reject the claims for ifoul play if found during their investigation. Providing false information wcan not only result in rejection of the claim, but also result in legal action against the policyholder b

The author is the CEO & Principal Officer at Bonanza Insurance Broker Pvt. Ltd.