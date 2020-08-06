Top-up in health insurance

Medical expenses many a time overshoot the insurance cover of an individual. Top-up plans can come handy at such times. Top-up health plans come with a deductible limit. The policy will be applicable only if the expenses overshoot the deductible. It is the ‘deductible’ feature of top-up plans that makes them cheaper than regular health plans. Higher the deductible, lower will be the premium. If you have a health cover of ₹2 lakh, you can take a top-up plan with a ₹2 lakh deductible. In any year, when your hospitalisation bill overshoots ₹2 lakh, the top-up cover will be triggered and will cover the remaining expenses up to a maximum of the SI.