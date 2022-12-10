It has been seen that investors tend to research a lot about entering mutual funds (MF). Also, there is a lot of content centered around the purchase of MFs which you can find on the internet. However, one aspect that is less discussed is having a good plan to exit as well. While selling, in general, may be very infrequent compared to buying, one needs to have a clear plan around that as well. However, not much guidance is available regarding when to exit MFs.

Tune in to the podcast to understand the ideal time for selling MFs and how to exit them strategically.