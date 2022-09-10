Portfolio Podcast | Motor insurance claims and rejections: Key points that car owners must know

There has been debate in the media on whether motor insurance claims would be settled if the person travelling in the rear seat of a car doesn’t wear a seat belt. We discuss this aspect in detail. With the floods in Bangalore, many car owners may find that their vehicles are stuck in deep water on roads and parking lots. We discuss the steps and other precautions that car owners must take so that their claims are honoured and not rejected. In addition, we give details of riders that can be taken with your motor insurance policy so that you pay very little from your pocket in case of damages.

Listen in to understand key aspects of how to make your motor insurance claims process smooth.