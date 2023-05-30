Last week, global markets witnessed a scramble to buy AI-themed stocks after the results of chip giant Nvidia. What stunned everyone, was the company’s Q2 guidance. Its Q1 results in which revenue beat expectations by 10 per cent, was overshadowed by the 52 per cent beat in its Q2 revenue guidance. Such a beat versus expectations is unprecedented.

Its outlook indicates AI may have reached an inflexion point. Stakeholders across the board need to take note of this and get serious about how AI is going to change their world. It appears to be happening faster than anticipated.

If you are an investor how should you plan to capitalize on opportunities in the sector and deal with the impact AI can have on your portfolio? Listen to the podcast now.