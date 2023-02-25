There has been an increased interest seen regarding investing in international stocks especially that of the US. This has been due to increasing financial awareness regarding diversification and investors also wanting to capitalise on innovative global tech themes. However, the Budget proposal of increase in Tax collection at source (TCS) on foreign remittances might be a dampener for some of those investors investing in international stocks.

Parv Shah and Vishal Balabhadruni discuss on the proposed changes regarding TCS on foreign remittances.

Tune in to understand the proposed changes and its implications on investors.