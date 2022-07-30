Who Am I? (July 31, 2022)

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 My corporate name was derived from the mother’s name of my founder.

2 In the last 15 years since listing, I have delivered more than 100 times return to shareholders, consistently delivered about 30 per cent CAGR over the last 10 years.

3 In a country with only 16 per cent women participation in workforce, more than 80 per cent of my employees are women.

4 My founder’s family has been very enterprising not only in the businesses they were involved but with the geographies unexplored by most Indian entrepreneurs.

5 Though promoters, FIIs and public shareholders have been reducing stake thanks to strong stock performance over the last few years, DIIs have been lapping up all of them.

Last Week’s Stock Name: JSW Steel

Last Week’s Winner Name: Harpreet Singh