Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. Though I make more than ₹5,000 crore in net profits, I have less than 40 employees. My registered office as well as principal office operate out of a few rooms in a hotel.

2. My promoter reduced stake through an IPO a few years back and only recently I began trading above the offer price though my profits have doubled during the period.

3. My profits grew about 30 per cent CAGR last decade with 16 per cent per annum growth in my top line.

4. I have been distributing about 1/5th of my profits as dividends which yields more than 5 per cent per annum at current valuations.

5. My business has become the central focus of “Nation Building” in improving productivity and I stand a chance to move from mid-cap to large-cap universe.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Emami

Last week’s winner: Aneesh Sridharan

