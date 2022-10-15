1. I have delivered more than 20 per cent CAGR over the last decade to my shareholders to reach near-peak valuations now.

2. My promoter has begun de-merging certain assets, may be to exit control in part or full. I still remain a small-cap stock even after almost 60 years of inception; hopefully control change could help improve my performance in future.

3. Though I have cut my staff count precisely by half over the last 10 years, I have almost doubled my sales turnover during the same period.

4. My CMD joined me straight from the campus and has grown through the ranks to become chairman-cum-managing director.

5. While the main business objective at inception has become irrelevant, I have branched into several other businesses to remain relevant and have market leadership in a fast-growing new business segment.

Last week stock name: Sundaram Fasteners

Last week winner name: Manan Patel

