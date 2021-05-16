Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 My founder taught chemistry in a premier institute before becoming an entrepreneur and thus began my journey about 50 years back.
2 Post the IPO boom of the early 90s following liberalisation, I raised capital to scale up my business and went on to deliver more than 100 times shareholder return over the next 20 years.
3 It’s sad I have disappointed shareholders over the last 5 years with negative returns
4 Though my founder’s children are in the senior management, they are well-equipped with Masters degree from Ivy League schools. The board is supported by my Vice-Chairman who has spent several decades in the company post his graduation in IIT. He is also a doctorate in economics.
5 I am one of the few Indian corporations with an ambitious R&D budget that enabled me to be a leader in my in field in the most developed market. My product bouquet includes 50+ products that are number 1 in the largest global market.
Last week’s winner:
Manan Patel
Last week’s answer:
Tata Communications
