1 My founder taught chemistry in a premier institute before becoming an entrepreneur and thus began my journey about 50 years back.

2 Post the IPO boom of the early 90s following liberalisation, I raised capital to scale up my business and went on to deliver more than 100 times shareholder return over the next 20 years.

3 It’s sad I have disappointed shareholders over the last 5 years with negative returns

4 Though my founder’s children are in the senior management, they are well-equipped with Masters degree from Ivy League schools. The board is supported by my Vice-Chairman who has spent several decades in the company post his graduation in IIT. He is also a doctorate in economics.

5 I am one of the few Indian corporations with an ambitious R&D budget that enabled me to be a leader in my in field in the most developed market. My product bouquet includes 50+ products that are number 1 in the largest global market.

