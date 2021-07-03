Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 My brand, same as my corporate identity, is just the first name of the person from whom my founder bought it for ₹7 lakh. Ithas become a $10 billion brand today.

2 My founder began his life as a school teacher and became an entrepreneur at the age of 21. It took him 55 years to become a billionaire and passed away soon thereafter.

3 I have public shareholders since the early 90s and have created enormous return for them since then, about more than 10 times in last 10 years.

4 Like many Indian leaders who acquired global majors in the first decade of this century, I too did one but quickly recognised the mistake and corrected it without losing capital.

5 Still, I operate in several product segments across 60+ countries and am a top 5 player in every segment I operate. I also top the list in my product segment on global ESG rankings.

Note: Due to work from home as also the lockdown, we are unable to dispatch the books to the winners since the edition dated April 11, 2021. The inconvenience is regretted. We will resume as soon as the situation normalises.

Last week’s winner:

Nandagopal B

Last week’s answer:

Amara Raja Batteries