Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 My journey began in India only 35 years ago, though I have 100+ years of history worldwide.
2 When the whole world watched Neil Armstrong take the big step for mankind, they might not have noticed my role in the flight. “The future is what we make it” hence is not an overstatement.
3 My partner for 15 years chose to exit his stake as my business was not part of his core focus. Glad I bought his stake for ₹125 crore and that has now become ₹18,000 crore, 35 per cent CAGR over the last 17 years.
4 Not only do I trade at expensive valuation, my stock price is also expensive in absolute terms. Financial year ending March 2020 was a down year for most stocks, but I still managed to deliver positive returns.
5 I had a change in chairmanship recently. My current chairman has a doctorate from IIT Mumbai and has donned CEO roles in a few successful enterprises.
Last week’s winner: Murali G
Last week’s answer: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
