Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 I was India’s one of the first venture capital funded firms in my industry. I turned profitable quickly thanks to impeccable credibility of my founders and went public within a few years. My public issue was a grand success with 100 times oversubscription.

2 I have grown from being a smallcap firm to midcap and then a largecap, all in the last decade. By delivering 40 times shareholder return over the last 10 years amounting to 45 per cent CAGR, a feat only handful of Indian companies could match.

3 Sadly my founders had a disagreement when one of them pushed me into a product unconnected with my primary business. The business failure and subsequent unwinding of the diversification made the founder resign. But that didn’t prevent him from becoming an entrepreneur even at his age beyond the 70s.

4 My another co-founder was born as son of a junior government servant. After retiring from chairmanship, he was called by the government of the state where he hailed from to join them in a cabinet rank. Life came a full circle when he came back to run my business when I had an ownership issue.

5 The ownership challenge few years back resulted in 5 times shareholder return since then.

