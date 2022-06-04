Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 It took 40 years since my inception in early 1980 to cross ₹1000 crore in revenue. But net profit margin of more than 20 per cent for several years helped me deliver exceptional shareholder return.

2 I am one of very few companies that have delivered more than 30 per cent CAGR in earnings and 50 per cent p.a. growth in share price for the past 10 years.

3 A 100-bagger stock of the last decade, I still have no material institutional stake as promoters and public own 97 per cent of the equity.

4 My only female board member is a veteran in my industry having qualified from IIT Mumbai where she is presently an adjunct professor. My first employee is also from IIT Mumbai and continues to be on the board as an executive director.

5 My founder became a billionaire in his 70s after sweating it out for 40 years in one product line to become a global major. His brother became a billionaire in a completely different business much earlier.

Last week’s winner: Vijaykumar V

Last week’s answer: Suprajit Engineering