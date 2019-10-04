Alembic Pharmaceuticals (₹547):Buy

Tata Motors shifts track with retail as its new mantra
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
The stock of Alembic Pharma, which has been trading in the band between ₹500 and ₹550 for the past three months, broke out of the range as the company’s joint venture received approval from US FDA for one of its drugs. The stock seemed to have pulled back after the breakout and is currently trading at ₹547.
The price action looks positive for the stock as it has been forming higher highs and higher lows recently, thereby, forming a higher base. Also, the stock is trading above both its 21-day and 50-day moving averages.
Because of the positive sentiment, the stock will most likely move upwards in upcoming sessions. Beyond ₹550, the medium-term trend will become bullish. Hence, traders can initiate long positions on dips, with a stop-loss below today’s low at ₹525, and look for a short-term target of ₹580 – the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous bear trend.
Over the medium-term, the stock has the potential to appreciate towards ₹614.
Supports: ₹520 and ₹500
Resistances: ₹580 and ₹614
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
Can the new automatic transmission in these models help them bridge the gap in refinement?
Hybrids, full-electrics and autonomous cars will form part of portfolio starting from next year
The allies, who go back a long way, bet big on opportunities in emerging markets
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...