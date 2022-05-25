hamburger

Technical Analysis

Alkyl Amines Chemicals (₹2,719.55): Sell

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 24, 2022

Traders can short the stock at current level with stop-loss at ₹2,810 for a target of ₹2,540

The stock of Alkyl Amines Chemicals is on descent since August 2021 after being rejected by the resistance at ₹4,700. Between August 2021 and February 2022, the stock depreciated with intermittent corrective rallies. But in March, the stock showed some positive signs as the price level of ₹2,800 looked to provide a solid base.

But bears crashed all the hope as they managed to drag the stock below this level as it closed at ₹2,719.55 on Tuesday. Thus, further decline from here is highly with the nearest support at ₹2,540. So, traders can short the stock at current level with stop-loss at ₹2,810 for a target of ₹2,540. In case, if the stock opens on Wednesday with a gap-down, wait for the price to come back to ₹2,720 and then initiate short with same stop-loss and target levels as mentioned above. But if the stock begins the session above ₹2,800, refrain from trading. Because such an opening can lift the stock to ₹3,075 before resuming the downtrend.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on May 25, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you