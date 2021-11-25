Commodity call: Bet long on MCX Nickel

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The price of nickel, which saw a sharp rally in the first half of October, witnessed a swift decline in price in the final week of the month. Consequently, the December futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell from the high of ₹1,625.9 to mark a low of ₹1,472 in early November. But then, the decline was arrested and the contract started to move in the sideways range of ₹1,472 and ₹1,530.
Last week, the contract picked up considerable momentum resulting in the breakout of ₹1,530. On Wednesday, the contract closed above another important level of ₹1,575 as well, exhibiting strong bullish bias.
Supporting the same, the outstanding number of open interests (OIs) of all active nickel futures on the MCX increased to 2,590 contracts on Wednesday compared to 1,727 contracts a week ago. It is also higher compared to 1,614 contract by the end of October. The price rise along with increase in OIs is a bullish sign. Also, the contract has bounced off the 50-day moving average and indicators like the RSI and the MACD are showing fresh uptick.
Thus, the contract is likely to extend the rally, move past the prior high of ₹1,625.9 and touch ₹1,700 in the near-term. Yet, it can pause at ₹1,670 briefly.
So, traders can buy nickel December futures at current level of ₹1,600 and accumulate if it falls to ₹1,570. Initial stop-loss can be at ₹1,540. On the upside, if the contract reaches ₹1,670, revise stop-loss to ₹1,625. Liquidate longs at ₹1,700.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...