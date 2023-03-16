On March 6 we had recommended initiating fresh short positions if copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) dropped below support at ₹750. At that time, the contract was trading at around ₹758.
It declined below the support of ₹750 in the very next session. Thus, traders would now be holding short positions initiated just below ₹750, and stop-loss for the same would be ₹775. Hold this position as we are likely to see a further downside from the current levels.
Although the contract has recovered to ₹752 after hitting an intermittent low of ₹738.3 last week, the bias is bearish. The nearest notable support from the current level is at ₹718. Subsequent support is at ₹700.
On the upside, resistance levels are at ₹775 and ₹800.
Trade strategy
Hold the short positions. When the contract touches ₹718, tighten the stop-loss to ₹730. Exit the shorts at ₹705.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.