hamburger

Commodity Calls

MCX copper: Gearing up for a fresh rise

Gurumurthy K | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 02, 2022
image caption

Traders can go long at current levels

The copper futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has risen sharply after making a low of ₹732 per kg on Monday. It is currently trading at ₹752 per kg.

Immediate resistance is at ₹759-760. But, the current bounce-back from around ₹732 on Monday has happened from an important trendline support level of ₹730.

As such, the chances are high for the contract to break above ₹760 in the coming days. Such a break above ₹760 can take the contract up to ₹775 initially. A further break above ₹775 will then pave way for an extended rise to ₹790 and even ₹810 over the medium-term.

Traders can go long at current levels. Accumulate longs on dips at ₹736. Keep the stop-loss at ₹728. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹756 as soon as the contract moves up to ₹764. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹776 as soon as the MCX Copper contract touches ₹782. Book profits at ₹798.

The bullish outlook will get negated only if the contract breaks below ₹730. Such a break will be bearish. In that can the MCX Copper contract can see a fall to ₹710-700 in the coming weeks.

But such a downmove looks less likely as the support around ₹730 appears to be strong and it is more likely to limit the downside.

As such, we see high chances of the contract moving up to ₹775 and ₹790 levels in the coming weeks.  

Published on February 02, 2022
copper
MCX

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you