Daily Rupee call: 73 can be a roadblock for INR bulls

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR) bounced off the support of 73.40 last session and settled 13 paise higher in previous session against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency closed right on the resistance level of 73.25.
But today, carrying yesterday’s positive bias, INR opened with a gap-up at 73.17 versus Tuesday’s close of 73.25. It is now inched above the hurdle at 73.15, increasing the possibility of INR touching 73. A breakout of 73 can intensify the rally, but it can be not easy. On the other hand, if the local currency weakens, it can find support at 73.25. Subsequent support is at 73.50.
The foreign inflows were positive on Tuesday where the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) net investments stood at ₹571 crore (equity and debt combined). This has taken the total net inflows in the first two sessions of the week to ₹3,710 crore. Strong inflows can help rupee gain against the greenback.
Dollar index
The rally in the dollar index was capped by the resistance at 90.50 and consequently, it declined and closed yesterday session at 90.09 versus preceding day’s close of 90.46. The index has opened flat today and it is currently hovering around the key level of 90, where the 21-day moving average lies. While 89.80 can be the nearest support, a breach of this level can drag the index towards 89.30. This can be favourable for the Indian currency.
Trade strategy
After opening the session with a gap-up at 73.17, it has inched up and is currently trading at 73.10. Even though the rupee trades with bullish bias, it has an immediate resistance at 73 and hence traders should tread with caution.
Supports: 73.25 and 73.50
Resistances: 73.00 and 72.75
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...