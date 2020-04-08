Daily Rupee call: Buy INR above 75.7

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
BL Research Bureau
Today, the rupee (INR) has opened lower at 75.81 compared to Tuesday’s close of 75.63 against the dollar (USD). The local currency has slipped back below the key level of 75.7, and further decline can drag it to 76. On the other hand, if the rupee appreciates above 75.7, it can rally to 75.4 and 75.2
Yesterday, the net inflow of Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) was about ₹741 crore contributing to the demand for the rupee. Going ahead, the rupee can appreciate if FPI continues to pump in money.
Dollar index:
The dollar index declined yesterday and is currently hovering around an important level of 100. At this level lies the 21-day moving average. The index could bounce from here on the back of the support. On the upside, the nearest resistance is at 101. A rally from here could weigh on the rupee.
Trade strategy:
The downward pressure on rupee seems to be waning, and if it moves above 75.7, the domestic currency can be bullish throughout the day. Hence, for intraday, traders can go long in the rupee with stop-loss at 75.9 if it rallies above 75.7
Supports: 76 and 76.3
Resistances: 75.7 and 75.4
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...