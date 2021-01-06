Daily rupee call: Dollar weakness is helping rupee

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Breaking below the range of 73.00 and 73.15, the rupee (INR) closed at 73.18 against the dollar (USD) on Tuesday. This is a likely indication that the domestic currency might witness a correction from the current levels.
Today, INR opened flat at 73.17 and is hovering at the important level of 73.15. Since it closed below this level in the last session, it could depreciate towards the support of 73.25. Subsequent support is at 73.40. But if the INR rallies past 73.15, it can face a significant hurdle at 73.00. A breakout of this level can lift the local currency to 72.75.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained buyers on Tuesday, while net investments stood at ₹986 crore (equity and debt combined). Thus, net inflows in the first two trading sessions of the week are up at about ₹2,830 crore. So long as the inflow continues, the rupee will stand to gain against the greenback.
After rallying in the second half of Monday, the dollar index seems to have faced selling pressure as it closed with a loss on Tuesday. That is, it ended the session at 89.44 versus its previous close of 89.87. Even today, the index seems to be inclined to a decline as it made a fresh low of 89.36 early in today’s session. Moreover, the overall trend is bearish. So, the likelihood of a decline looks high, which can be good for the Indian currency.
Though the rupee closed below the support of 73.15 in the last session, the dollar index looks weak. Thus, the likelihood of INR declining looks low. So, traders can be cautiously bullish on INR and go long with tight stop-loss for intraday.
Supports: 73.25 and 73.40
Resistances: 73.00 and 72.75
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RBL Bank. The stock gained 4.6 per cent ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1415140214381450 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...