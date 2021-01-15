Daily Rupee call: INR faces strong resistance at 72.75

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR) appreciated last session against the dollar (USD) and closed at 73.04 versus preceding day’s close of 73.15. Following this, it opened at 73.08 today and is currently hovering at an important level of 73.
A breakout of this level can invite more buyers, and INR can rise to 72.75 – a resistance level. Above this level, 72.5 can act as a hurdle. But if rupee declines from here, it the nearest support is at 73.15 with 73.25 as the subsequent support.
The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) made net investments of ₹1,076 crore (equity and debt combined) on Thursday. Thus, they continue to bring money into the domestic market, which is supportive for the rupee. So far in the current week, the net inflows by FPIs stand at nearly ₹6,700 crore.
Dollar index
The dollar index closed the last session marginally lower at 90.24 as against Wednesday’s close of 90.36. Nevertheless, the daily chart shows that it has been oscillating within 90.00 and 90.60 for the past few trading sessions. So, even though the major trend is bearish until either 90.00 or 90.60 is breached, the next leg will remain uncertain.
Trade strategy
The rupee, after opening at 73.08, is currently trading near the crucial level of 73. Though INR has been bullish, the resistance at 73 is strong, and the bulls might find it difficult to crack this level.
Considering that the current level is a resistance, and the nearest support is at 73.15, the risk-reward is favourable for rupee short positions. Hence, traders can short INR with a tight stop-loss for intraday.
Supports: 73.15 and 73.25
Resistances: 73.00 and 72.75
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...