MCX-Aluminium faces a key barrier

Start-up Infurnia raises ₹1.4 crore
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
The aluminium price continued its recovery in the past week. The November futures contract of the metal on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India closed with a gain last week, a second consecutive positive weekly close. Though it is a considerable sign of recovery, the contract needs to close above ₹136 for it to be sustainable. Since it is trading at a supply zone between ₹135 and ₹136 and hovering around the 50-DMA, the price action needs to be monitored closely for its reaction. Factors that are in favour of the contract is the rising daily relative strength index and a positive moving average convergence divergence indicator.
Corroborated by short-term bullishness, if the recovery in futures price manages to break out of ₹136, it will most probably appreciate to ₹141. Also, a decisive close above ₹136 might change the medium-term trend into a bullish one. However, on the back of resistance, if the contract attracts selling, it could weaken to ₹133. Below that level, the support is at ₹130.
After a considerable bull run, which resulted in price breaching above $1,800, the three-month rolling forward contract of aluminium on the LME moderated in the past week. It faces a significant resistance at $1,825, from where the price started to soften. On the downside, it has supports at $1,800 and $1,782. Alternatively, further appreciation from current level will face hindrance at the prior high of $1,825, beyond which there is a resistance around $1,850.
Even though the contract has staged a recovery, the price of MCX-Aluminium futures is facing a strong resistance at current levels. So, fresh long positions can be considered only if the contract decisively closes above ₹136.
But since it is trading at a substantial resistance level, traders with risk appetite can sell the futures contract with tight stop-loss as risk-reward ratio seems to be in favour of short at current levels.
Global private equity firm Blackstone will invest about ₹3,545 crore ($500 million) in engineering and medical ...
Gokul Saini runs common service centre that provides digital literacy training
OTO Capital helps in a hassle-free drive
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
The Sensex and the Nifty began the session in negative territory, taking bearish cues from the Asian markets ...
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...