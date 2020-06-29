Technical Analysis

MCX-Lead: Bulls in control

BL Research Bureau | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

Akhil Nallamuthu The July futures contract of lead on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been in an uptrend since the beginning of June, after it broke out of the consolidation phase, that is, between ₹132 and ₹137, within which the contract was stuck in April and May. Currently, the price is well above the 21-day moving average (DMA) and the price movement on the daily chart is hinting at a continuing uptrend.

Corroborating the bullish bias, the daily RSI is rising along with the price, staying above the midpoint level of 50. The MACD indicator on the daily chart, which showed some sort of weakness previously, has now started to extend its upward trajectory — an indication of bulls regaining traction. On the whole, the contract is likely to remain biased towards bullishness as long as it remains above ₹140.

As the contract appears bullish, the price is likely to gain further from current levels. While the price area between ₹148 and ₹150 can be the immediate hurdle, a breakout of this price band can take the contract to ₹155. On the other hand, if the contract softens, it has support at ₹140, which coincides with the 21-DMA. A break below this level has the potential to change the near-term outlook where the price could be dragged to ₹137.

On the global front, the three-month rolling forward contract of lead on the LME, which saw its price soften last week, has taken support at $1,750. Since the prevailing trend is bullish, it is likely to resume the rally which could also positively impact the contract on the MCX.

Trading strategy

The contracts on the MCX and the LME have been rallying since the beginning of June and the price action suggests more appreciation in the upcoming sessions. So, traders can be bullish and initiate fresh long positions on MCX-Lead on declines with stop-loss at ₹140.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.

Published on June 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Daily Rupee call: Be cautious as INR trades in a range