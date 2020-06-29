MCX-Lead: Bulls in control

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
The July futures contract of lead on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been in an uptrend since the beginning of June, after it broke out of the consolidation phase, that is, between ₹132 and ₹137, within which the contract was stuck in April and May. Currently, the price is well above the 21-day moving average (DMA) and the price movement on the daily chart is hinting at a continuing uptrend.
Corroborating the bullish bias, the daily RSI is rising along with the price, staying above the midpoint level of 50. The MACD indicator on the daily chart, which showed some sort of weakness previously, has now started to extend its upward trajectory — an indication of bulls regaining traction. On the whole, the contract is likely to remain biased towards bullishness as long as it remains above ₹140.
As the contract appears bullish, the price is likely to gain further from current levels. While the price area between ₹148 and ₹150 can be the immediate hurdle, a breakout of this price band can take the contract to ₹155. On the other hand, if the contract softens, it has support at ₹140, which coincides with the 21-DMA. A break below this level has the potential to change the near-term outlook where the price could be dragged to ₹137.
On the global front, the three-month rolling forward contract of lead on the LME, which saw its price soften last week, has taken support at $1,750. Since the prevailing trend is bullish, it is likely to resume the rally which could also positively impact the contract on the MCX.
The contracts on the MCX and the LME have been rallying since the beginning of June and the price action suggests more appreciation in the upcoming sessions. So, traders can be bullish and initiate fresh long positions on MCX-Lead on declines with stop-loss at ₹140.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...