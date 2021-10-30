Movers and Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
ABB India (₹2,119.9)
The stock of ABB India, which has been in an uptrend since November last year, slowed after reaching ₹1,800 in June. But last week, the stock breached this level decisively and marked a fresh lifetime high of ₹2,153.75. The price action hints at further rally. From the current level, the scrip has the potential to advance to ₹2,300 in the near term. Yet, there is a chance for a minor correction. So, traders can go long at current level and accumulate when the price softens to ₹1,930. Place initial stop-loss at ₹1,880 and shift it to ₹2,120 if the stock goes above ₹2,200. Liquidate the longs when the stock hits ₹2,300. If the stock rallies above ₹2,200 without seeing a corrective dip to ₹1,930, stop-loss can be maintained at ₹2,120 for the target of ₹2,300.
Deepak Nitrite (₹2,230.3)
The stock of Deepak Nitrite was in a strong uptrend ever since recovering from the March 2020 lows. However, after touching ₹3,000 levels earlier this month, the stock lost momentum and saw a price decline. Last week, the stock breached the support at ₹2,350, turning the near-term outlook negative. Substantiating the same, the stock slipped below a rising trend and both the 21- and 50-day moving averages. So, one can short the stock at current level and short again if it rallies to ₹2,350. Keep an initial stop-loss at ₹2,450. On the downside, the stock is likely to fall to ₹1,970, which can be the target. The decline can take a pause at ₹2,000 levels. If the stock depreciates below ₹2,060 without re-testing the price level of ₹2,350, the stop-loss can be maintained at ₹2,200.
Alkem Laboratories (₹3,610.6)
The latest leg of rally in the stock of Alkem Laboratories began from about ₹2,600 in March this year and it lifted the stock to a new high of ₹4,070 in September. Since then, it has been on a decline and as a continuation of the down-move, the stock invalidated the support band of ₹3,710 and ₹3,750 last week. Thus, the short-term trend has turned bearish and in the forthcoming sessions, the stock is likely to extend the decline to ₹3,300. Nevertheless, there can be a pause at ₹3,470. Hence, traders can initiate fresh short at current level and at ₹3,710. Initial stop-loss can be at ₹3,810. If the price falls to ₹3,470, book 50 per cent profit and shift stop-loss to ₹3,600 for the rest. Wait for the target price of ₹3,300, where one can liquidate the remaining shorts.
Union Bank of India (₹46.15)
The stock of Union Bank of India has been largely moving in a sideways trend since the beginning of the year, within its long-term downtrend. However, following the breakout of the hurdle at ₹42 last week, the near-term outlook has turned positive. Although price dropped last week, the likelihood of a gain from here is high. In the coming weeks, the stock is likely to gain towards ₹52 and then possibly to ₹58, which can be a strong resistance. Hence, traders can buy the stock at ₹46 and then accumulate if price drops to ₹42. Place stop-loss at ₹40. Since there can be slowdown at ₹52, book 50 per cent profit at this level. For the remaining longs, revise the stop-loss upwards to ₹45 and then wait for the target of ₹58.
United Spirits (₹947.3)
The stock of United Spirits saw a price correction after reaching ₹900 levels in the first week of October. As a result, the price started to drop after a brief consolidation. But the stock regained strength on the back of the support at ₹810 and appreciated last week. Consequently, it made a higher high and it is now in a position to extend the rally in the coming sessions. Nevertheless, there is a possibility for the scrip to retest ₹900 before moving towards the psychological level of ₹1,000 — the target price for the longs. So, traders can initiate fresh longs at ₹940 levels and accumulate when the stock softens to ₹900. Place initial stop-loss at ₹875. But when the stock crosses over ₹950, start trailing with a dynamic stop-loss with a span of the daily average true range (ATR).
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...