Nifty 50 November Futures (12,797)

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
Taking positive cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 began Thursday’s session in the green. But, the domestic benchmark indices immediately slipped into the negative territory witnessing selling pressure and continued to trend downwards. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have fallen about 0.3 per cent each. Among the Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 has advanced 0.9 per cent to 26,537 and the Hang Seng index has climbed 0.2 per cent to 26,727. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards declines. The volatility index, India VIX, has tumbled 12.4 per cent to 20.2, indicating low volatility. The Nifty mid-cap and small-cap indices are trading mixed ― the former has fallen 0.12 per cent and the latter has climbed 0.17 per cent. Except the Nifty Pharma, which has advanced 0.3 per cent, all the other sectoral indices are hovering in the negative territory. The top sectoral losers are Nifty PVT Bank and Nifty Bank; these have declined 0.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.
The Nifty 50 November month contract commenced the expiry session on a positive note, at 12,920. After marking an intraday high at 12,927, the contract started to decline, and had slid below the key support level of 12,850. It recorded an intraday low at 12,785. The contract now tests support at 12,800. A decisive fall below this level can drag the contract down to 12,775 and then to 12,750 levels. Key supports below 12,750 are at 12,720 and 12,700. Key resistances above 12,850 are placed at 12,875 and 12,900. Traders can make use of intraday rallies to go short with fixed stop-loss at 12,860.
Strategy: Sell on rallies with stop-loss at 12,860
Supports: 12,800 and 12,775
Resistances: 12,850 and 12,875
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The stock of Gujarat Gas has witnessed a fresh breakout on Tuesday, turning the outlook positive. Since the ...
₹1402 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1385137014201450 Buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a tight stop-loss if it ...
Can you invest in a foreign currency? What all documents do you need? Read on to find out
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...