Nifty call: Buy in dips with a stop-loss at 8,980 levels

The show must go on: JMD of UFO Moviez
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Nifty 50 April Futures (9,046)
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session with a gap-up open amid mixed Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 is trading flat at 19,345 levels while Hang Seng index has gained 0.8 per cent to 24,174 levels. The US stock indices, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 had gained 3.4 per cent each in the previous session. So far, the domestic benchmark indices the Sensex and the Nifty have surged 3.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty is biased towards advances. The India VIX has slumped 3 per cent to 50.6 levels. The Nifty mid and smallcap indices have advanced 3.5 per cent each. All the sectoral indices are trading in the positive territory; the Nifty Auto and Pharma are the top gainers that have jumped 8 per cent and 6.9 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty April month contract started the session with a gap-up open at 8,910 levels. After marking an intra-day low at 8,891 the contract resumed the up-move and breached a key resistance at 9,000. The contract has recorded an intra-day high at 9,073 levels. The near-term view stays positive as long as the contract trades above 9,000 levels. Traders can buy in dips with a stop-loss at 8,980 levels. A decisive rally above 9,070 can test resistance at 9,100. Subsequent resistances are at 9,150 and 9,200 levels. On the other hand, a conclusive slump below 9,000 can bring back selling interest and pull the contract down to 8,950 and then to 8,900 levels.
Strategy: Buy in dips with a stop-loss at 8,980 levels
Supports: 9,000 and 8,950
Resistances: 9,070 and 9,100
BL Research Bureau
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Diversity strategy is the secret sauce to profitability of workplaces — and it can be a veritable two-minute ...
Trust generates psychological safety and can be the basis for a new beginning
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...