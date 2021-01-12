Nifty call: Buy on declines with stop-loss at 14,480

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 January Futures (14,545)
Amid mixed Asian market, the Indian benchmark indices opened marginally lower in today’s session. But after an initial blip, the indices started to recover. Currently, the Nifty 50 index is up by 0.2 per cent whereas the Sensex is trading near last session's closing level.
In Asia, the indications are not consistent i.e., the Nikkei 225 is flat, the ASX 200 closed with a loss of 0.3 per cent and the Hang Seng is up by about 1 per cent.
The domestic market seems positive and the Nifty 50 index indicates a positive bias as the advance-decline ratio stands at 30-20. But note that the volatility up as shown by the volatility index – the India VIX. It is up by about 2.2 per cent to 22.9.
Similar to the benchmarks, the mid- and small-cap indices are in the green as well – they have gained between 0.4 per cent to 1.4 per cent today so far. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty realty is the top gainer, up by 2.7 per cent, followed by the Nifty PSU bank index, up by 2.2 per cent. At the other end, the Nifty pharma has been the worst performer today, losing nearly one per cent followed by the Nifty FMCG index, down by 0.6 per cent.
The Nifty 50 futures (January expiry), like the Nifty 50 spot index, began the day on a marginally weaker note. That is, it opened at 14,478 versus yesterday’s close of 14,489. But after marking the day’s low at 14,454, the contract started to recover. It rallied past the important level of 14,500 and is currently trading around 14,550. The price action indicates that the rally is most likely to continue for the rest of today’s session.
Hence, traders can be optimistic and go long on declines with stop-loss at 14,480. On the upside, it can potentially rally to 14,600, above which it can touch 14,650.
Strategy: Buy on intraday declines with stop-loss at 14,480
Supports: 14,520 and 14,480
Resistances: 14,600 and 14,650
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...