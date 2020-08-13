Nifty call: Initiate fresh long if the contract breaches 11,370

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Nifty 50 August futures (11,315)
Even as the Asian markets were mixed, the Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday. But then, the Nifty spot and the Sensex spot indices gradually moderated and are trading near yesterday’s closing price.
Among the major Asian indices, the Nikkei 225 wrapped up today’s session with a gain of about 1.8 per cent. But the Hang Seng index is now trading lower by a quarter per cent and the Shanghai composite index is flat.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 indicates a bullish bias as the advances-declines ratio stands at 32-18 even though the index per se is flat. On the other hand, the mid-cap and small-cap indices are outperforming the benchmarks today; while the Nifty Midcap 50 is up by 1.4 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 50 is up by a little over one per cent. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Media index is the top gainer, up by 1.5 per cent, whereas the Nifty PSU bank index is the top loser, down by nearly 0.6 per cent. The volatility index – India VIX – is largely unchanged at 20.75.
The August futures contract of the Nifty 50 began the session with a gap-up at 11,338 versus yesterday’s close of 11,317. After registering an intra-day high of 11,366, the contract softened and is now trading at around 11,315. Though the overall trend is bullish, and the indications so far have been conducive for the bulls, the price level of 11,370 has been acting as a considerable hurdle. So, on the back of this, traders can go long if the index rallies past 11,370. Stop-loss can be at 11,300.
Strategy: Initiate fresh long if the contract breaches 11,370
Supports: 11,240 and 11,200
Resistances: 11,370 and 11,430
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...