Nifty call: Nifty 50 January Futures (12,286)

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
The Indian benchmarks -- the Nifty spot and the Sensex spot index are trading marginally lower in today’s session. The major Asian indices are giving mixed signals as Nikkei has closed lower by nearly 0.8 per cent whereas the Hang Seng index is up by 0.8 per cent.
Following the spot index, the January futures contract of the Nifty 50 index too is trading lower. The contract opened the session at 12,326 versus its previous close of 12,319; after making an intraday high of 12,348, the contract started to decline as 12,350 is a critical resistance level.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is almost flat with 27 out of the 50 stocks trading in the green. But the index seems to be witnessing high volatility as indicated by India VIX – the volatility index. It has shot up nearly 7 per cent today to 11.2 levels. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty auto index is the top performer, up by 0.6 per cent whereas the Nifty PSU bank index is the top loser, down by 1.75 per cent so far in today’s session.
Even though the December futures contract of the Nifty 50 index is in an uptrend, it faces a critical resistance at 12,350 levels. Thus, the contract should break out of that level to continue the uptrend and so fresh long positions are not recommended at current levels. Since the risk-reward ratio is favourable for short positions, traders with higher risk appetite can initiate fresh short positions on intraday rallies with stop loss at 12,360.
Strategy: Initiate short positions on rallies with stop loss at 12,360
Supports: 12,250 and 12,230
Resistances: 12,350 and 12,390
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
This should provide a cushion against corrective declines
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced more insightful new ...
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...