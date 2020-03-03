Nifty call: Sell the contract below 11,130 with stop-loss at 11,250

Many dreams grounded along with Boeing MAX 737
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
Nifty 50 February futures (11,175)
The Indian benchmarks opened in the green today and rallied in the initial hour of the session. But the indices moderated subsequently, giving up most of the early gains. Currently, the Nifty spot index is up by 0.5 per cent and the Sensex spot index by nearly 0.3 per cent.
In Asia, the Nikkei closed the session with a loss of 1.2 per cent. On the other hand, the Hang Seng is flat, whereas the Shanghai composite index is up by 0.7 per cent.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index has shown a a bullish bias today as 41 of the 50 stocks have gained and all the mid-cap and small-cap indices are up. Also, all the sectoral indices are in the green, led by the Nifty metal index, which has gained 3.2 per cent, followed by the Nifty pharma index, which is up by 3.1 per cent. But volatility has gone up by 3 per cent. India VIX – the volatility index – is at 26 levels.
The March futures contract of the Nifty index opened with a gap up at 11,179, versus yesterday’s close of 11,123. It then rallied to hit an intra-day high of 11,299. However, the contract could not make further gains and started to decline, indicating selling pressure at higher levels. This sort of price action could be an indication of a weak rally.
Notably, 11,300 is a significant resistance. So, unless the contract breaks out of that level, it cannot be expected to rally. Traders can sell the contract with stop-loss at 11,250 if it falls below 11,130, which is a minor support level.
Strategy: Sell the contract below 11,130 with stop-loss at 11,250
Supports: 11,130 and 11,030
Resistances: 11,250 and 11,300
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
The outlook for domestic airlines doesn’t look encouraging right now, given the coronavirus outbreak and other ...
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...