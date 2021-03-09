Nifty Call: Short on rallies with stop-loss at 15,020

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Nifty 50 March Futures (14,980)
Amid mixed cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 began the session on a positive note, with a gap-up and continues to feature in the positive territory. The Nikkei 225 is up by 1 per cent to 29,027 levels while the Hang Seng index is hovering flat with a negative bias at around 28,535 levels in today's session. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessing selling interest in the mid-session and have given away some of their initial gains and now up by 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards declines.
The Nifty mid and small cap indices are down by 0.6 per cent each so far. The volatility index- India VIX has tumbled 5.5 per cent to 23.3 levels implying decrease in volatility. Among the sectoral indices, the top sectoral losers Nifty PSU Bank and metal that have fallen 1.3 per cent and 1.27 per cent respectively. The sectoral gainers Nifty financial services and Nifty Bank that have surged 1.7 per cent and 1.2 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty futures contract of March month started the session with a gap-up, opening at 15,075 levels. After marking an intraday high at 15,148 the contract began to decline trimming its initial gains. The contract breached the key base level of 15,000 with a negative bias. This can bring back selling interest and pull the contract down to 14,975 and then to 14,950 levels. Supports thereafter are at 14,920 and 14,900 levels. On the upside, a rally above 15,060 level can take the contract higher to 15,100 and then to 15,130 levels. Traders can go short on a fall below 15,000 with a stop-loss at 15,015 levels.
Strategy: Initiate fresh short positions on rallies with a fixed stop-loss at 15,020
Supports: 14,970 and 14,950
Resistances: 15,060 and 15,100
BL Research Bureau
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...