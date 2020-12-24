Nifty Call: Use declines to buy, with fixed stop-loss at 13,650

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Nifty 50 December Futures (13,704)
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 started the session with a gap-up open and continue to trade in the positive territory amid volatility. The Nikkei 225 index is up by 0.5 per cent at 26,668 levels in today's session while the CSI 300 index is hovering flat at 5,000 levels.
Also read: Stock markets maintain bullish momentum
The domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, have advanced 0.65 per cent each so far. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. The decline in the India VIX shows reduction in volatility i.e. the volatility index is down by 1.96 per cent to 20 levels.
The Nifty mid- and small-cap indices have advanced 0.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively. The top sectoral indices gainers are Nifty Bank and Nifty PVT Bank, that have gained 1.5 per cent and 1.36 per cent, respectively. Whereas selling interest is seen in the Nifty IT that has declined 1 per cent.
Also read: Daily Rupee call: INR likely to extend gains
The Nifty 50 December month contract started the session with a gap-up open at 13,675. Following an initial decline to an intraday low of 13,641, the contract reversed higher and surpassed a key resistance at 13,700. The contract has recorded an intraday high at 13,748 and slipped marginally to test 13,700.
Traders can make use of intraday dips to buy the contract while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at 13,650 levels. Continuation of the up-move can test resistance at 13,725 and then 13,750 levels. A strong rally above 13,750 can take the contract higher to 13,775 and 13,800 levels. Key supports below 13,650 are at 13,630 and 13,600 levels.
Strategy: Make use of declines to buy with a fixed stop-loss at 13,650 levels
Supports: 13,650 and 13,630
Resistances: 13,725 and 13,750
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...