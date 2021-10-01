Todays Pick

Indus Towers Ltd (₹308.7): SELL

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on September 30, 2021

The short-term uptrend in the stock of Indus Towers Ltd that has been in place since August this year seems to have found a top.

The stock is getting strong selling interest coming into the market every time it touches the ₹325–₹228 price zone. The 3 per cent fall on Thursday may also be an early sign of a reversal. Intraday price movement since the beginning of the week indicates that the ₹315–₹320 region itself can act as a good resistance going forward. As such, any intermediate bounce in coming sessions can be capped at ₹315-₹320 for now.

The outlook is bearish. The stock can fall to ₹285-₹280. A break below ₹280 may see a much deeper fall to ₹265–₹235 going forward. Traders can go short in the stock at current levels and accumulate on a rise at ₹315. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹328 for the target of ₹265. Trail the stop-loss to ₹295 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹285. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹280 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹272.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on October 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like