Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (₹288.6): Buy

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) at current levels. Following a medium-term downtrend between January and early April this year, the stock found support at around ₹141 in April and reversed direction triggered by positive divergence. Since then, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend, forming higher peaks and troughs.
Last week, the stock took support at ₹230 and bounced up, resuming the uptrend. Subsequently, the stock extended the uptrend and breached a key barrier at ₹265. After a minor pause, the stock jumped 5.3 per cent with above average volume on Thursday. This rally has surpassed the next hurdle at ₹280 levels. The stock trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages. There has been an increase in volume over the past one week.
The daily and the weekly relative strength index (RSI) are featuring in the bullish zone backing the uptrend. With the recent pick up in bullish momentum, the stock has potential to extend the up-move in the short term. It can reach the price targets of ₹300 and ₹306 in the forthcoming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹282 levels.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...