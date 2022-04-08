hamburger

Today’s Pick: NTPC (₹153.50): Sell

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 07, 2022
NTPC’s capex for the 9 months in FY22 stood at Rs. 25,100 crore

The stock of NTPC has been rallying over the past week. It began the up move at about ₹135 and closed at ₹153.50 on Thursday after marking an intraday high of ₹157.55. However, the extension of the rally is unlikely because ₹155 is a multi-year resistance and on the daily chart, the stock has formed an inverted hammer candlestick pattern, hinting at a reversal. Even if the resistance at ₹155 is to be breached, a corrective decline from here will most probably occur before the breakout of ₹155.

Given the above factors, one can consider initiating fresh intraday short positions. That is, go short at around Thursday’s closing level of ₹153.50 and add more shorts when there is an intraday rally to ₹156. Keep a stop-loss at ₹158. The stock is likely to slip below ₹150 and touch ₹148 on Friday. The 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior rally lies at around ₹148 and so, there could a bounce after touching this level. So, liquidate the shorts when the scrip falls to ₹148.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on April 08, 2022
